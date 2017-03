You can purchase a pin to show your support of the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division.

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the pins can be acquired for a $2 donation. they will be sold at the Military Affairs Council breakfast Thursday morning at the convention center.

All profits will benefit the Society of the First Infantry Division. You can also contact the Chamber of Commerce to purchase a pin, at 785-762-2632 or info@jcacc.org.