Former Kan. youth center worker sentenced for sex abuse of teen

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former worker at a youth center on Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth has been sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Nicholas Clark was sentenced in Leavenworth County District Court for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated solicitation of a child.

Authorities said Clark solicited the child at the center in August 2014, and that the girl’s mother went to police after finding conversations between Clark and the girl on the girl’s cell phone.