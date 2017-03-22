Security Cameras to Monitor Community Treasures in Heritage Park

“If something happened, I know that many of us would really feel bad about it.”

In the wake of acts of vandalism to religious cemeteries and other memorials across the country, Junction City Police Chief Dan Breci said that it’s important to protect the memorials in Heritage Park.

“Video footage would record to a hard-drive at the Police Department, and we would have real-time monitoring of what is going on in the park at that time,” said Breci.

The request before City Commissioners was to purchase two cameras and a hard drive recording device to monitor the Law Enforcement Memorial, as well as the Vietnam Memorial.

“Currently, there is nothing monitoring over $100,000 worth of memorials,” said Breci. “That $100,000 is just on the Law Enforcement Memorial alone; we had a lot of people that donated to that about seven years ago.”

Commissioners approved the purchase of two cameras and a recording device in the amount of $14,279.35 from asset forfeiture funds.