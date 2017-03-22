JC Post

Swap Shop – March 22, 2017

kermitBuy –  Kermit the Frog  Muppet, 492-0371

Selling – Longaberger baskets, 238-1631

Buy – Tomato cages, 307-9806

Selling – 300 concrete paving stones, 317-6329

Selling – Upright piano, 463-2077

Buy – Swing set, 479-0986

Buy – Kenmore or Brother sewing machine, 375-3147

Moving Sale – Household goods, TV stand, baby items, 1023 Dakota Ln. (after 12 p.m. today) 307-8980

Buy – Piano; riding mower, 375-2623

Selling – Two rolls cedar lawn edging, 238-4584

Selling – Starck Grand Cabinet Piano with bench and on rollers, 706-1881

Selling – Two Pyrenees puppies (females) 349-2102

Buy – Sand delivered; tire swing chain or rope, 492-1147

White City “Show and Sell” – 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, April 1st

 

 

 

 

 

 