The Broken Spoke Band will perform at the Great Plains Theatre in Abilene on Saturday.

Broken Spoke, which played at the recent Trails, Rails and Tails event, will perform their mix of Blues, Country and Classic Rock.  Featuring traditional guitar, bass and drums they like to add fiddle and steel guitar to their sound.

Tickets for the concert are $15 general admission and $80 per table. To purchase tickets call the box office at 785-263-4574 or go online to greeatplainstheatre.com.