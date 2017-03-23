Eisenhower Marathon Set for April 8

Organizers of the Eisenhower Marathon event on April 8th in Abilene say marathon race entries are above normal, but half marathon entries are lower than normal.

This is a charity event for Dickinson County. Revenues will be distributed among 16 nonprofit organizations. For example Kids in Crisis served 1,953 cases for children in 2016, and are currently helping witha $10,000 need for a 13-year-old who one of two known people to have her particular disease.

The marathon and half marathon will begin at 7 a.m. and there will be 10K and 5K races at 7:30 a.m. Runners will move through the territory south of Abilene that cattlemen followed when bringing theirs to Abilene on the Chisholm Trail in the 1800s.

The first three finishers in the marathon will receive $500, $300 and $200. For the half marathon the prize totals are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third place.

Cash prizes in the 10K run from $35 to $15 and for the 5K from $30 to $10.