The Junction City Rotary Club will host a fundraiser this Saturday, March 25th.

Ten percent of all food sales this Saturday from 11:00 am until close at Ike’s Place in Junction City will be donated to the Rotary Club toward the Grand Army of the Republic Arch project.

Now that the arch is listed on the State and National Register of Historic places/monuments, the club is working to preserve and restore it.

The arch is located in Heritage Park.

Ike’s Place is located at 416 Goldenbelt Blvd.