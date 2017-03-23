JC Post

Judge seals probable cause affidavit in Kan. triple-murder case

Rangel-photo Harvey Co.

HARVEY COUNTY— A Harvey County judge decided Thursday to seal the probable cause affidavit in the murder case against two people on three counts of first-degree murder.

Defendants Jereme Nelson, 35, and Myrta Rangel, 31, are charged with three counts each of capital murder and first-degree murder in the October deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela May Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty.

The victims’ bodies were found in October outside a rural home near Moundridge. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.

Judge Joe Dickinson ruled that releasing the affidavit could jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety or well-being of the victims and witnesses. Dickinson also said that releasing the information could interfere with prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution.

Nelson in pre-booking photo Harvey Co.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder is seeking the death penalty in the case.

A preliminary hearing for Rangel is scheduled for Thursday, April 6.

