KSDE breaks down proposed finance formula, Geary County Schools potentially losing millions

Working steadfast toward the June 30th deadline, Kansas legislators are working to set a school funding formula that adequately funds K-12 public schools as ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The latest proposed school funding formula, House Bill 2410 , is creating cause for concern, albeit – the bill is still in committee. The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) unveiled a detailed look at potential funding for Kansas’ school districts under the proposed formula.

Under the formula as written in HB 2410 (see SF 17-091 State Foundation Aid) Geary County Schools would receive approximately $5.5 million less in funding for the 2017-2018 school year.

The formula used in the bill sets an aid amount per student and adds money for those with special needs; this nixes the current block grant system which is set to expire on June 30th.

So what does this mean for USD 475?

At this time, as HB 2410 is still in committee it means nothing…but it will be debated today and Friday.

If this bill is successful in becoming the school finance formula, State monies that have been promised to USD 475 before June 30th will remain unchanged. It is not uncommon for Bills to fall flat before going to the full House or Senate for a vote.

Lawmakers are working to find a school finance formula that satisfies the Kansas Supreme Court before the June 30th deadline.

Geary County school District officials could not be reached for comment.