Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect until 11:00 pm Thursday, March 23rd for the following counties: Geary, Dickinson, Riley, Clay, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds throughout the day and evening will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph with gusts from 35 to 45 mph. Minimum relative humidity values will reach the lower 30s this afternoon.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.