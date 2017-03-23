School Funding an Issue in Kansas House

Public school funding will be an issue for the Kansas House.

State Representative Lonnie Clark said there was an initial plan for it to go to the House floor on Thursday, but late Wednesdsay he confirmed it will now go back to committee instead. . We did get a little bit of information on what the Supreme Court was talking about when they said refunding and for the students that were lacking or had a special need. ” That could include anything from a reading disability to deprived students in terms of income. ” There’s some funding that’s coming out of some of the lottery proceeds that will go to early childhood funding if everything passes that they’re talking about on the education bill.”

Clark represents the 65th House district that includes a portion of Junction City within its’ boundaries.