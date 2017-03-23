Sheriff: Woman hospitalized after fall from Kansas bridge

OTTAWA COUNTY -A Kansas woman is recovering in a Wichita hospital following an accident on Wednesday in Ottawa County.

Two women were geocaching, described as a “real world outdoor treasure hunting game using a GPS device,” according to the Geocaching 101 web site.

One woman fell onto rocks from Solomon River Bridge on Kansas 18 south of Bennington, according to Ottawa County Sheriff Keith Coleman.

“I spoke to her mother from the scene but haven’t talked to her today,” said Coleman.

The 36-year-old woman from Minneapolis suffered injuries to her head, leg and arm, according to Coleman.

Emergency responders transported the woman to Salina Regional Medical Center. She was transferred later to a Wichita Hospital, according to Coleman.

Name of the victim was not released.