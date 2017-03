St. Xavier’s Catholic School’s Junior Class will host a fundraiser on Saturday, April 1st to benefit their 2017 prom.

This will be a Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser to take place in the Building C cafeteria, behind the St. Xavier Church.

It will run from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

For $5 per person, you will receive spaghetti, salad, a breadstick, dessert and iced tea. There will also be gluten free noodles and dessert.

For more information, contact the school at 238-2841.