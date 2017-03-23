‘You booze, you lose’ – DUI Saturation Patrol next weekend

The Junction City Police Department will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday, March 31st and Saturday, April 1st.

JCPD Captain Keith Fitzgerald noted that there will be additional patrol cars on the streets to detect and deter drunk driving.

“Patrol officers will be looking for mainly traffic violations and then if they detect a possible impaired driver, they will subject them to testing – standardized field sobriety tests,” said Fitzgerald.

Impaired drivers will be arrested for driving under the influence. Fitzgerald said that this patrol is not necessarily an indication that there are an increased number of impaired drivers in the community.

“It’s a deterrent and it’s done through the State through KDOT (Kansas Department of Transportation) as part of a grant…and the intent is to deter impaired drivers,” said Fitzgerald.

There will be varied saturation patrols throughout the year. This is the first one of 2017.