American Legion Post 45 to Host Kids Fishing Derby

The American Legion Post 45 in Junction City will host the 2017 Geary County Fishing Derby on May 20 at Geary County State Lake south of Junction City.

This is for local children, ages 8 to 17. One hundred spots are available, with sign-up April 1st through May 19th or until all spots are filled.

Poles, tackle, bait and a t-shirt will be provided, prizes will be given and there will be a barbeque after the derby.

Contact the American Legion Post 45 at 201 East 4th Street, call 238-2432, or email al45earlcgormley@gmail.com. There will be a meeting for all participants on Friday May 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion.