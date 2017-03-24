“Answering the Call”, new exhibit at Historical Museum

A new exhibit titled “Answering the Call” will open at the Geary County Historical Museum on Saturday, April 8th.

The exhibit features the history of soldiers from Geary County.

Heather Hagedorn, Museum Curator, said that there are letters written by soldiers dating back to 1890.

“We have some really lovely letters of soldiers during World War II who are writing to their girlfriends and their mothers, and it really gives a peek at what their thought process was while they were away from home,” said Hagedorn.

Other parts of the exhibit range from Civil War printed memoirs to a wall of uniforms from the early Cavalry days to the present.

“Because this exhibit is on the stories, it’s not quite as weapon heavy as we maybe have done in the past with some military displays; but we do have an 1823 Springfield rifle that saw action in the Civil War and the Spanish-American war and was carried into World War I but wasn’t used,” said Hagedorn.

There will also be Calvary swords in the exhibit.