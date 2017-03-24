You can advocate for abused and / or neglected children to ensure that their needs do not go unheard if you become a CASA ( Court Appointed Special Advocate ) volunteer.

The 2017 spring training dates have been set. They are April 1st, 8th, and 22nd. The training will run from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for each session. Tuesday, April 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will be a make-up day should a class be cancelled due to weather. You must all training sessions.

If you are interested in being a CASA advocate in Geary, Dickinson, Morris or Marion counties contact Veronica at casavolunteer@8thjd.com or call 785-762-3907.

To become a CASA volunteer you must be at least 21 years old, able to commit to serving as a CASA for at least one year, and complete an application and background check.