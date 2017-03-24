Decreased Occupancy at Kansas’ lodges

Kansas Wildlife and Parks owns lodges across the State but some of those facilities aren’t being rented very often.

Occupancies are down by as much as 12 to 15 percent in some instances.

Dave Baker, State Representative, said that Wildlife and Parks wants the ability to change the charges on a per location, per season basis to increase occupancy.

“That turned out to be a really good deal, we had a lot of lively discussion on that and there were several Representatives who thought maybe the State should sell those and get out of the lodge business,” said Baker. “[They] are on Corps property and the Corps of Engineers is very restrictive on the amount of time they’ll give you on a lease.”

Baker added the gold standard right now is Acorn’s Resort at Milford Lake.

There has been a prevailing wage introduced on the issue and that has turned the committee in a different direction.