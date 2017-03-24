GCH losing money without Medicaid Expansion

Kansas is amongst 19 states that have not expanded Medicaid eligibility and that has had a direct effect on Geary Community Hospital.

Medicaid expansion would essentially put more Federal money into State healthcare systems so more people would qualify for Medicaid and have access to healthcare. Hospitals would then be reimbursed at a higher rate for treating those patients.

Joe Stratton, Geary Community Hospital CEO, said that the decision at the State level not to move forward with the plan has had a negative financial impact on the local hospital.

“That’s $1.2 million a year to GCH, approximately, over the last five years – that’s a lot of money for GCH, it’s a ton of money; so we don’t get that money because of decisions that are being made in Topeka,” said Stratton.

Stratton’s comments were at the monthly Military Affairs Council Breakfast in Junction City on March 23rd.

Kansas Legislators are preparing to vote on a Medicaid Expansion bill that has been advanced to the full Senate by the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee next week.