JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Geary County Friday Booking Photos

by 1 Comment

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

Ranisha Avina ( Photo unavailable ), Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs, Arrested 3/24

This information is not criminal history. All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. JC Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@salinapost.com

  • David munson

    More of Jc finest same ones they like it better in jail than trying to find a job and helping out society than burdening us!!!!