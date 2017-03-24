Health and Beauty Expo, Saturday April 1st

There will be a Health and Beauty Expo on Saturday, April 1st at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

The event will include fashion shows presented by CATO and Dillard’s, as well as Hairstyles by Escape Hair & Nail Salon and Makeup by G.

Some of the vendors that will be in attendance include (see image to right for complete list):

Alex’s Lemonade Stand

American Cancer Society

Balli’s Kids Boutique

Cynthia’s One Bite Delight

Doterra

Jimi Parker Fitness and Yoga

Junction City Fire and Police Departments

Just Jewelry and JJ Boutique

MeTime Bath and Body Care

Steeped Tea

Zumba Fitness with Lissette

The event will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 1st.

It is free and open to the public.