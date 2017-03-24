Health and Beauty Expo, Saturday April 1st

There will be a Health and Beauty Expo on Saturday, April 1st at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.
The event will include fashion shows presented by CATO and Dillard’s, as well as Hairstyles by Escape Hair & Nail Salon and Makeup by G.
Some of the vendors that will be in attendance include (see image to right for complete list):
- Alex’s Lemonade Stand
- American Cancer Society
- Balli’s Kids Boutique
- Cynthia’s One Bite Delight
- Doterra
- Jimi Parker Fitness and Yoga
- Junction City Fire and Police Departments
- Just Jewelry and JJ Boutique
- MeTime Bath and Body Care
- Steeped Tea
- Zumba Fitness with Lissette
The event will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 1st.
It is free and open to the public.