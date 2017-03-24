Kansas House Children and Seniors Committee Looking at Future Changes for Foster Care

Changes for foster care could be coming in the future.

A member of the Kansas House Children and Seniors Committee, Dave Baker, says that committee has been gathering information and hearing testimony on foster care and future changes that may be necessary.”There is a proposal out there to do inspections on home schooling, make sure those students are actually learning things and the condition of the house, and some of that.”

Baker said on the senior side, they are working on electronic monitoring in care homes where it is requested by residents. “The care homes can work out the details with them. That’s going to be a major change. You stop and think about that on the care homes, with all the different things that go on in those facilities that’ll be quite an adjustment for some of them.”

Baker added they also have to deal with all of the dfferent paperwork and backlog in the KanCare system. “So we’re working diligently on that, and I’ll be out in the District ( 68th ) this next four-five months talking to everybody involved in the care home facilities and getting some direction on what we’re going to do on that this next year on changing some legislation.”