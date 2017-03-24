Kansas man charged in fatal shooting of his 17-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A father has been charged with fatally shooting his 17-year-old son during an argument in Wichita.

Glen Farrow, 41, is jailed in Sedgwick County on $150,000 bond. He was charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the death Sunday of Michael Farrow. Sedgwick County Chief Public Defender Mark Rudy says an attorney hasn’t met with him yet.

Keri Brooks described her son as “loyal” and said that what happened was “incomprehensible.” She said she heard that the argument was about school and that her son was being moved to an alternative program after arguing with a teacher. Police have offered no specifics about the argument.

Brooks recently moved to Florida, and said Michael and two siblings were planning to move there in May.