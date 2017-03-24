Strong winds blamed for damage, power outages in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY – Thursday night’s severe thunderstorm brought rain and strong winds to portions of western Kansas.

Just before 11 p.m., the winds were responsible for a power outage in Garden City. Initial reports indicated the outage was caused by a trampoline blown into the power line. Crews also identified a broken power pole.

Officials restored power overnight.

⚠️ Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Garden City KS, Liberal KS, Ulysses KS until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/NW8tDuRA64 — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) March 24, 2017

Strong winds with gusts over 50 miles-per-hour are forecast on Friday, according to the National Weather Service