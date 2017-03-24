Wildcats Begin 2017 Outdoor Slate with Excursion to Sunshine State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State track and field will venture to South Florida for the first time in more than 10 years, when the team and its two returning Big 12 Champions and four All-Americans opens the 2017 outdoor season at Miami’s Hurricane Collegiate Invitational Saturday in Coral Gables, Florida.

The meet, televised nationally on the ACC Network, marks the first time that the Wildcats have competed in the Sunshine State since the 2003-04 season, when the team participated in the Miami Twilight on April 10, 2004.

“We are looking forward to getting the outdoor season started,” Director of Track and Field and Cross CountryCliff Rovelto said. “The weather forecast is great, so that is nice. I am excited to see our long throwers compete. They have been waiting a while. We also will get to run short relays.”

K-State is primed for a strong outdoor season with a strong cast of returning contributors from a season ago.

Sophomore Shadae Lawrence leads the charge after a dominant freshman season which saw her not only win the Big 12 Championship in discus and finish fourth place in the same event at NCAAs, but she was the only current Wildcat to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she finished in 22ndplace with a throw of 57.09m/187-03.

Lawrence’s twin sister, Shardia Lawrence looks to defend her Big 12 outdoor triple jump crown as she heads into her second outdoor season with the Wildcats. At that meet, she recorded her outdoor personal best of 13.19m/43-03.25 to move to fifth on the program’s all-time list in the event. The sophomore is coming off a record-setting indoor season, where she broke the program’s top mark in triple jump with a leap of 13.75m/45-01.50 at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Two of the four returning All-Americans, juniors Christoff Bryan and Janee’ Kassanavoid, are coming off dominant indoor seasons which saw each of them win Big 12 titles in the high jump and weight throw, respectively. Kassanavoid had a dominant indoor season, breaking the school weight throw record with mark of 21.81m/71-06.75 before she won the first Big 12 title of her career. During last year’s outdoor season, she recorded her personal-best hammer throw mark of 61.46m/201-08 en route to earning Second Team All-America honors.

Bryan was equally successful in the indoor season, using a season-best jump of 2.24m/7-04.25 to earn his second-straight Big 12 indoor high jump title. The junior shined at the national level in high jump last season, finishing runner-up 2.22m/7-03.25. He went on to win the Jamaican Championships in the same event just a few weeks later with a jump of 2.25m/7-04.50, 20 centimeters better than the second-place finisher. However, lacking the Olympic Standard of 2.29m/7-06, he did not qualify for Jamaica’s Olympic Team.

The final returning All-American, sophomore Brett Neelly, also shined in the final meet of the 2016 outdoor season. The Gallatin, Tennessee, native recorded a mark of 19.16m/62-10.50 to claim eighth place at the meet, making him the first K-State shot putter to score at NCAAs since Andrew Gillam, who holds the school record in the event, finished in seventh place at the 1985 NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.

K-State will also return some familiar faces who have made an impact for the Wildcats during the outdoor season. Sophomore Ranae McKenzie returns to run the 400 meter hurdles, after recording a 23rd place finish in her first-ever NCAA Championships in the event. On the men’s side, junior Terrell Smith (200-meter dash) and Brady Grunder (hammer throw), will look to have an impact on the men’s side after both earned Honorable Mention All-America honors last season.

Over the course of the outdoor season, the women finished in third place at the Big 12 Championship (112 points) and tied for seventh place at NCAA Championship (29 points), while the men took fifth place at Big 12s (94 points) and tied for 26th place at NCAAs (9 points).

Saturday’s action will begin at 9 a.m., CT, with the men’s javelin throw and hammer throw. Running events are slated to begin at noon, CT, with the women’s 4×100 meter relay.

Fans will have the opportunity to catch the action live on the ACC Network from noon-4 p.m., CT, with Joe Zagacki and AJ Ricketts on the call. The broadcast can be found here. More information on the meet, including a complete schedule of events, can be found on Miami’s track and field website by clicking here.

For the latest on K-State track and field follow @kstatesports and @KStateTFXC on Twitter or Kansas State Track & Field/Cross Country on Facebook.

—www.kstatesports.com—

Josh Brunner

Graduate Assistant | Athletics Communications