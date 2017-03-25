Concealed Carry on College Campuses, KSU President speaks out

The Kansas Legislature is debating whether or not to exempt public universities, amongst other entities, from a concealed carry law that is slated to take effect on July 1st.

Richard Myers, Kansas State University President, said that he doesn’t see a place for weapons on a college campus, but he isn’t naive to the fact that some may already have them.

“You have to assume that there already are people who concealed carry…when I talk about ‘I don’t think this is a good idea for a campus’, I get some people coming up to me afterwards and some faculty as well saying ‘I think it is a good idea’,” said Myers.

Myers said that many of his university president colleagues are against weapons on campuses.

A retired Air Force General, Myers said that even on military installations weapon policies were strict – and those individuals trained to use them.

“No you couldn’t just walk around with weapons; here are people who’ve been trained in the use of weapons and there’s very strict rules,” said Myers. “Of course on a military installation there’s weapons all over the place, but they’re always well controlled.”

The law, set to go into effect July 1st, will allow anyone over the age of 21 (with proper legal permits) the right to carry a concealed weapon anywhere that is not equipped with added security measures such as metal detectors.

K-State has an approved weapons policy in place in anticipation of the law.