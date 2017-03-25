Memories of Important Moments in American History

Where were you during significant moments in American history?

Local residents will be able to provide their thoughts during the Memories at the Museum set for Sunday afternoon at the Starcke House at the corner of Fifth and Adams. This is a monthly community oral history project.

Museum Director Katie Goerl said some examples might be V-E or V-J Day in World War II, “or the assassination of JFK or Martin Luther King Jr. ”

Museum Curator Heather Hagedorn explained it’s a casual roundtable process type event. Those in attendance sit down in a group and provide their stories. “We do have a camera and recorders sit up around the room to help capture those stories. Those recordings go into our archives as part of our oral history collections. Those memories are now preserved for future historians to hopefully make their jobs a little easier.”

Memories at the Museum begins at 3 p.m.