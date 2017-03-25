Month of the Military Child Activities at Fort Riley

Fort Riley will observe the Month of the Military Child with a series of activities in April, beginning with a Kidsfest on Sunday, April 2nd at Riley’s Conference Center. The event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. and there will be a proclamation signing by the garrison commander and the mayors of Junction City and Manhattan at one p.m.

Activities in April include:

–Youth basketball on April 7th at the Youth Center

–Family bowling April 8th at the Custer Hill Bowling Center

–A parade at 10 a.m. April 14th beginning at the Artillery Parade Field, proceeding to the Cavalry Parade Field, ending at the Old Trooper Statue.

–Screenagers movie-Growing Up in the Digital Age on April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Mic School Teen Center

–Family pool party April 15th at the Eyester Pool

–Family movie day April 22nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barlow Theater