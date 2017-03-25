Varsity Track Teams Preparing for First Meets

The Junction City Blue Jays and Lady Jays will host a season opening track meet Friday, March 31st at the Al Simpler Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m.

JCHS coach Randall Zimmerman said seven schools will send teams to the meet. They will include Great Bend, Kansas City – Turner, Salina Central, Salina South, Shawnee Heights and Tonganoxie along with Junction City.

The Chapman Invitational track meet is also on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Schools sending teams will include Abilene, Clay Center, Council Grove, Wakefield, Hope, St. Marys, and Wamego along with Chapman. The meet will be held at the USD 473 sports complex.