Kansas City man poised to crisscross US, 7K miles on bike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who for more than a decade envisioned crisscrossing the United States by bicycle is about to try to make the trek a reality.

The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Richie Wolfe of Kansas City expects to launch his 7,000-mile journey next Saturday 30 miles east of San Diego in Escondido, California.

Wolfe’s five-month Journey Towards Hope ride is a fundraiser for Restoration House. That’s a Greenwood, Missouri-based residential recovery program for victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Wolfe plans to cycle from California to Georgia, then north to Maine before visiting the Great Lakes states and heading west to Washington state and Oregon. He hopes to finish up by late September in San Francisco.