Junction City woman dead after car hits vehicle out of fuel on I-70

WABAUNSEE COUNTY – A Junction City woman died and four other people were injured in an accident just after 7p.m. on Sunday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Madison C. Connally, 23, Ellsworth, was eastbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of Paxico.

The vehicle hit a 1999 Chevy Cavalier driven by Virgil L. Koppenheffer, 36, Moulton, AL., that had run out of fuel and was stopped partially in the left lane of the Interstate with one occupant outside attempting to push the vehicle out of the roadway.

A passenger in the Chevy Tammy J. Patterson, 41, Junction City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Connally, Koppenheffer, a passenger in the Chevy Keturah P. Anderson, 32, Moulton, AL, and

Michael W. Smothers, 40, Junction City, a passenger in the Chevy but was outside attempting to push it out of the roadway were transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

The occupants of the Chevy were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.