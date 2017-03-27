A Proposed House Bill Could Reduce State Aid Funding for USD 475

A proposed bill on school funding in the Kansas House of Representatives could result in a reduction of state aid of approximately $6.9 million for Geary USD 475.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt said the measure is still in committee, but he has heard there will be an effort to bring it out of committee sometime during the next weeks. “Right now it doesn’t look too favorably for our district. It’s state foundation aid, which is our state aid.” In addition a local foundation aid reduction ( local option budget ) would reduce funding for the district by another amount of about $1.4 million. “So we’re talking about a $6.9 million cut to USD 475 if some of these things don’t get changed.”

There is an effort to get some changes. Witt confirmed letters have been sent to some of the committee members and legislators from this area.

He also noted the school districts that serve the military, including USD 475 and Leavenworth, would be hit the hardest under this bill. “I am hoping they’ll put in something…hold harmless or something that allows us to mitigate some of that loss in one year. That would be our best case scenario. So that’s we’re hoping for and that’s what our legislators are working toward.”

Enrollment decreases in the Geary County and Leavenworth districts during the downsizing of troop levels is a factor in the proposed reductions in state aid.

In the event funding reductions become necessary Witt said USD 475 officials have been working on budget plans since the beginning of the year. At this point the proposed bill is still in a House committee.