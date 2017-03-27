Geary County Jail Inmate Numbers Down

The number of inmates in the Geary County Detention Center as of Monday morning totaled 112. That information was provided by Sheriff Tony Wolf, who noted earlier this year the totals were running in the 160’s range.

Wolf said the reduction in inmate numbers is good news for all involved. But he’s not sure why it has occurred. “I can’t put my finger on it. It’s the same way as I couldn’t tell you why they were up earlier in the year. I’ve said that we’ve had an ebb and flow to this. ” Wolf added he thinks right now there is a downward spiral, but who knows how long that will last. “”Now once the weather gets nicer and stays nice we could see our numbers go up again. I just really don’t have an exact answer for you.”

The reduction in inmate numbers is helpful for the jail staff and provides some budget relief in the form of food purchase cost savings. It will also help with medical billing ( for inmate treatments ).