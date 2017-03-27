Hammerschmidt announces move to K-State, leaving Saint Xavier Parish (audio)

Father Gail Hammerschmidt is leaving the Saint Xavier Parrish.

Hammerschmidt made the announcement at mass on Sunday.

“I’ve been asked to take over as the Pastor at the Catholic Student Center at Kansas State University..it’s happening because the Dominican Priests who are currently serving at Kansas State are being somewhat unexpectedly moved out of that Parish by their Dominican province,” said Hammerschmidt.

With his role as the Vocation Director of the Diocese, Hammerschmidt said that it “makes sense” that he would be assigned to serve on a college campus.

Father Kyle Berens will replace Hammerschmidt when the move becomes effective on July 1, 2017.

Hammerschmidt has been at Saint Xavier for about 20 months.