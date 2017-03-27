K-State Preparing for Open House

The All-University Open House is Saturday at Kansas State University.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Manhattan campus and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Polytechnic and Olathe campuses. Those who attend can explore some of the university’s 475-plus clubs and organizations and 250 majors and options.

On the Manhattan campus the College of Engineering is inviting visitors to visit the new Engineering Hall expansion and get a preview of this year’s student-built formula car. The College of Agriculture will display their bug petting zoo, while the College of Human Ecology will offer active lifestyle tips. You can also tour the new College of Business Administration building.