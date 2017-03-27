Phase Two Efforts Under Way for Arch Restoration

Fundraising efforts will comprise Phase Two of the project to restore the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Arch in Heritage Park in Junction City.

Mary Hogan, with the Junction City Rotary Club, said it is a $25,000 project, “grants, hopefully by raising funds of $6,000 by this fall we’ll be able to apply for grants. They want a little money up front to prove we’re dedicated to this project.”

Phase one of the project included placement of the Arch on the state and national registers of historical places.

In the future Phase Three will involve fundraising for plaques at the Arch and finding of a time capsule that is located underneath or in the Arch.