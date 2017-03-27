Story Series Honors Big Red One Veterans

Phyllis Fitzgerald is on the home stretch of her project to write 100 stories about 1st Infantry Division veterans who remained in the Junction City area after their service. She undertook the series in conjunction with the 100-year anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division.

“I have 18 stories left to do so, that is what I’m look for is 18 former Big Red One veterans that chose Junction City to be their home.” You can contact Fitzgerald at 307-1472.

Bound booklets will be prepared containing all of the stories for each of the veterans. The 1st Division Museum at Cantigny, Illinois will help fund the cost. ” Paul Herbert, the executive director of that museum, they are actually going to pay to get all those stories put together in one product. Also, Key Office Products here in town will print those for me, and they’re picking up half the tab on that.”

The veterans will be honored at a Military Affairs Council breakfast in Junction City in June. Corvias Military will pay for the veterans breakfast that day.

“General Frank is going to be there to tell the history of the 1st Infantry Division. I’m going to put together a slide show and highlight the veterans that I’ve interviewed.”

The reaction to the stories from the veterans has been positive. “I get always thank you, thank you for doing the story, I’ve had a couple of them they’ve mentioned they feel some closure in their years, and I still get phone calls from some of them that are just so appreciative today.” Fitzgerald feels it’s important to hear all veterans stories.

Fitzgerald herself, is a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Big Red One. She served in the Army from 1978 to 1999. Today she also serves as the mayor of Junction City.