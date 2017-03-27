Swap Shop – March 27, 2017

Lost Dog – 9-month old black and white Chihuahua from the Roosevelt and Jackson Streets area, JC (a reward is offered) 341-3286

Selling – Ceiling fans; blinds; full size bed, 620-644-2427

Buy – 4-wheel drive all terrain vehicle 300 to 400 cc, 210-0526

Selling – Fisher Price “My Little Lamb” baby swing, 706-1881

Selling – New Remington 870 left-handed 12-gauge shotgun with choke tube and wrench, 280-3933

Selling – Fan; stroller; air mattress, 238-1185

Selling – Toy cars; pocket watch, 375-4886

Selling – 9 x 12′ oriental rug; bassinet with music; two sets of chest of drawers, 238-5405

Buy – Smaller, glass top dining table with 4 chairs, 375-2623

Selling – Small pet carrier, 447-3233