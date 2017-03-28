Beacon Marine Open House April 1st

Beacon Marine in Junction City will host an Open House on Saturday, April 1st.

The event will include free hot dogs and drinks, free two year additional Mercury motor warranties, prize drawings, and a free safety package on a new boat purchase.

The retailer will also feature a 10% discount on accessories, new boat rebates and military discounts, a Seminar class by Lowrance Pro staff, KS Team Trail fishing Pros techniques and family fishing in their pond.

The Open house is from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.