Chase Ends With One Arrest

The Junction City Police Department has reported the arrest of Gary Cunningham, 40, Junction City, at the Trooper Gate at Fort Riley following a brief chase.

The JCPD confirmed Cunningham was arrested on suspicion of Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Interference with LEO, Violating Red Traffic Signal, Failure to Yield at Stop Sign, two counts of Improper Turn, No Driver’s License, Driving Under the Influence, Transporting an Open Container, Driving Through Private Property to Avoid Traffic Control Devices, Speeding, Failure to Stop at Accident, Criminal Threat, Criminal Trespass, three counts of Improper Driving on Laned roadway, and five counts of No Turn Signal.

The arrest occurred at 1:22 p.m. Monday.