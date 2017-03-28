County Employees to Take Defensive Driving Class

All Geary County employees and elected officials will be required to participate in a defensive driving class.

County Commissioner Charles Stimatze reported this will occur on April 11th through the county’s insurance company, “will lower our rates, our insurance and it’ll also, should help personally when they take this class well help their personal insurance be lowered.”

There will be two class sessions on the 11th for the employees and officials to choose from as far as attendance is concerned.