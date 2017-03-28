K-State to Dedicate Wefald Hall.

Kansas State University’s first residence hall to be built in more than 50 years will be dedicated in a public ceremony Saturday, April 1.

The dedication will take place at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following. Guided tours of the hall will begin at 9 a.m. Parking will be available in Bill Snyder Family Stadium’s east lot, with a continuous shuttle to transport guests to Wefald Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be in the conference area of Kramer Dining Center.



Wefald Hall is a coeducational residence hall in the Kramer Community, which includes Goodnow and Marlatt halls, on the west side of campus. Its eight floors contain space for 540 students in one- and two-person rooms with walk-in closets and high ceilings. Study spaces, kitchenettes and a lobby are available on each floor, and the hall’s community bathrooms feature a collection of single-use units. Wefald’s lobby includes Cornerstone Coffee & Bakery, which is open to the public.

Adjacent to the hall is the newly constructed, state-of-the-art Kramer Dining Center, an all-you-care-to-eat facility open to residents seven days a week. Students can also take advantage of Overtime Grill, a late-night dining option that is available to the Manhattan community.

Wefald Hall was named for former Kansas State University President Jon Wefald, who served from 1986-2009. Wefald will speak at the ceremony.