Lady Jays Skills Clinic for Elem./Middle School athletes

There will be a Lady Jays Skills Clinic this Spring at Junction City High School for athletes in 4th through 6th grade.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of passing, dribbling, and shooting with the Lady Jays.

The clinics are for one hour Monday through Wednesday beginning April 10th and ending May 17th.

The dates are as follows:

April 10-12

April 17-19

April 24-26

May 1-3

May 8-10

May 15-17

Clinics run from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm each date and are free to participate.

For more information contact Lady Jay basketball coach Derek Petty at 559-779-1758 or email derekpetty@usd475.org.