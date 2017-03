Luke’s Community Baby Shower hosted by Delivering Change: Healthy Moms – Healthy Babies is Saturday at Junction City High School. It begins at 10 a.m.

The Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees were informed on Tuesday that approximately 100 pregnant mothers have signed up to attend along with their support personnel.

The event includes an opportunity for those who attend to learn about safe sleep techniques, community resources and network with other parents. There is no charge to attend.