The Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club will host a Pancake Feed Fundraiser for the Junction City High School Blue Jay Band.

The breakfast fundraiser will be Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 7th Street in Junction City. Event time is 7:00 am until 10:00 am.

Tickets are $5 from Optimist Club members or at the door.

The JCHS Blue Jay band is raising funds for a trip to Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Memorial Day Parade.