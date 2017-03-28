Police: Kan. store employee robbed of $20K bank deposit

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to find a suspect.

Just after 10a.m., Monday, an employee of a grocery store La Tienda Del Ahorro in the 1700 Block of North Broadway in Wichita went to her car to take a business deposit to the bank, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Tuesday’s online media briefing.

An armed suspect approached the woman and demanded the bank bag. It contained over $20,000in cash, according to store manager Vicky Guijosa.

The suspect got into a 2000 Chevy Impala and left the scene. He is described as a white male in his 30s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black bandanna.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.