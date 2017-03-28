Retired Army Vet looking to sell longtime business

Command Sergeant Major Adam Robbins retired from the US Army on June 30, 1981 at Fort Riley.

After a 26 year military career, Robbins, a native of Houston, Texas, settled in Junction City where he started a local taxi business.

“I ran the taxi service Robbins Cab for thirteen and a half years,” said Robbins. “I sold the taxi service and went into the limousine business and from the limousine business into a detail shop combination.”

Robbins’ business R&R Automotive Detailing and Celebrity Limousine Service has been lucrative over the years.

“I think it’s a good business, in fact – I know it’s a good business; it’s been good for me and it will be good for somebody that’s really interested in working,” said Robbins.

At 90 years old, Robbins is now looking to sell the business he has grown over many decades.

“If I don’t sell, and I find someone that is capable of doing the business – we might go 50/50 or I might hire them to run it and I continue to operate,” said Robbins.

Those interested or requiring more information should contact Adam Robbins at 762-2560.

R&R Automotive Detailing and Celebrity Limousine Service is located at 1023 N. Washington Street in Junction City.