A Day in the Life of a Junction City Firefighter; a multi-part series

“I like helping people.”

Humble and understated, Fireman Jamie Farr said his desire to help others led him to Junction City.

“This is one of those communities, where you can go down the street and wave at everybody that you see; and to be able to come to a department that runs EMS to help everybody in this community – Junction City and Geary County – I think that’s what keeps me around, because I enjoy the community and I enjoy helping people,” said Farr.

A typical day at the Junction City Fire Department (JCFD) is pretty regimented, but that can quickly change in the event of an emergency.

“We are a fire/EMS based service, so you never know what might happen from day to day based on our call volume; we are a fire department based out of EMS, the majority of our calls are EMS, but then again we frequently do get fire calls,” said Farr. “Everyday is really a crap shoot, you never know what you’re going to get.”

And being a fire/EMS based service means that everyone is EMT certified, at a minimum.

“It takes at least one semester of college to be an EMT, and then you can advance to become an AMT and the highest level for us is paramedic,” said Farr.

A native of rural Illinois, Farr made the move to Junction City in 1996 working for the Kansas 4-H Foundation in rural Geary County.

“I’ve loved Junction City since I moved here, it’s a very unique and wonderful community,” said Farr.