Accident Occurs on I-70 Near 295 Exit

UPDATE:

Wreckers have arrived on scene and cleanup is under way following the accident where a semi pulling a flatbed full of concrete powder overturned Wednesday morning. Cleanup was expected to take about two to three hours.

——-

An eastbound semi pulling a flatbed full of concrete powder has overturned on Interstate 70. Geary County Emergency Management Garry Berges said the semi ended up on its side. “We’ve got traffic both ways down to one lane. This is right west of the US 77 – I-70 interchange.”

Berges confirmed there were no injuries. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

The cause of the accident is unknown.