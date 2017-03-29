Actor, artist Corey Feldman makes unplanned NW Kansas stop

NORTON — 1980s teen icon and of-late performance artist Corey Feldman made an impromptu stop in northwest Kansas on Tuesday night.
According to social media reports and messages to the Post, Feldman’s vehicle had mechanical issues Tuesday in Norton and he stopped to have it repaired.
Feldman posed for pictures with fans at the local Love’s Travel Stop, and this photo with Norton Police Officer Jody Enfield was posted on the Norton Police Department’s Facebook page Tuesday evening.
Feldman posted this explanation on his Instagram account.
SO WE WERE DRIVING THE #ANGELICRV THRU KANSAS LAST NITE, & THE CEMENT JUMPED UP & ATTACKED R TRAILER! WE HAD A NICE MAN HELP US GET OUT, THEN WOKE UP N MUNCHKIN LAND…….LIFE ON THE ROAD! #justsayin #coreyfeldmanandtheangels #munchkinland #merryoldlandofoz #Kansas #angelic2theminitour2017 W @coreysangels #DJAC @courtanne89 @margotlanemusic @marisa_testa_musician @priestesspaige @jezebelsweet
Feldman’s stop was confirmed by the Norton Police Department on Wednesday morning.